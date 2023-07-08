The United States has destroyed its last stockpiles of chemical weapons, President Joe Biden reports. The US is a signatory to the Chemical Weapons Convention, which has been in effect since 1997, and is therefore required to destroy its chemical weapons stockpile by September 30, 2023.

The remaining stockpiles have been destroyed in chemical weapons depots in Pueblo, Colorado, and Richmond, Kentucky. In 2022, the last M55 missile containing the nerve agent VX was destroyed at a Kentucky factory. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the American counterpart of the RIVM, the American stockpile of chemical warfare agents in 1968 was almost 40,000 tons.

The US was the last country of the treaty's 165 signatories to have known chemical weapons. "The end of the destruction of all declared stockpiles of chemical weapons is an important milestone," Fernando Arias, head of the Hague-based Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), said in a statement.

However, the world must remain wary of chemical weapons, warns Arias. For example, in recent years the OPCW has accused Syria of carrying out chemical attacks during the civil war. The watchdog has also investigated the use of Soviet-era nerve gas against Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and a former Russian spy in Britain.