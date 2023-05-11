Anticipating a “chaotic” situation, President Joe Biden has 24,000 agents at the border with Mexico to assist migrants who use “legal channels” to enter the country and expel others, when a rule linked to the pandemic is about to expire in Thursday (11).

“It will be chaotic for a while,” the president said late on Tuesday. For months now, he has encouraged migrants to take advantage of programs that try to avoid crowds at his southern border.

On Thursday, at 23:59, Washington time (00:59 in Brasilia), the so-called Title 42 expires, a rule activated during the pandemic that allows the automatic expulsion of almost all those who arrive without a visa or necessary documentation to enter the country.

The Biden administration is now trying to convince migrants to resort to “legal avenues,” such as making an appointment on the CBP One mobile app to seek asylum at a port of entry, applying for a family reunification permit, or joining a program that authorizes the entry of 30,000 people per month from Venezuela, Nicaragua, Cuba and Haiti for humanitarian reasons.

“They are making things difficult,” Michel, a 35-year-old Venezuelan bricklayer who prefers not to reveal his last name, told AFP while trying in vain to book an appointment via the app in Ciudad Juárez (Mexico). His time has run out, but from Friday the application will be active 23 hours a day.

At the end of February, the US government proposed new rules limiting access to asylum.

On Wednesday, it will submit the asylum eligibility rules “for public inspection”, the step before their publication in the federal register, according to information from a government official, who requested anonymity.

– “Conditions” –

When the government proposed these rules, NGOs compared them to a measure that former Republican President Donald Trump tried to activate in 2019 to prevent the arrival of migrant caravans, but was prevented by the courts.

The rules will “impose significant conditions” on access to asylum for those who “do not enjoy these strong legal avenues (…) and do not seek asylum in any of the countries through which they have passed”, added the official.

The original February proposal included exceptions for children, “acute medical emergencies” and extreme and imminent threats to the lives or safety of migrants.

If migrants are not “eligible for asylum”, it is very likely that they will end up deported in the name of Title 8, an immigration rule that has been used for decades and that allows the deportation of anyone who enters the country without a visa or required documentation.

“We will significantly expand our use of expedited removal at the border starting Thursday,” the official warned. And “for the first time in history” the expulsions to Mexico of migrants from Cuba, Nicaragua, Haiti and Venezuela “will continue under Title 8”, he specified.

Migrants of other nationalities will be returned to their countries of origin thanks to agreements negotiated over the last year and a half.

Gloria, a 56-year-old Guatemalan, explained to AFP in Ciudad Juárez that she doesn’t understand the difference between refuge and asylum. She’s just trying to protect herself from her ex-partner’s threats.