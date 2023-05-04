The United States policies towards immigrants irregularities in that country point to a tightening of the rules. In fact, the authorities have already warned that those who try to reach US territory must do so by “legal channels” or they will be “returned”.

(We recommend: Exclusive: what was not known about the rejection of a plane with migrants from the US)

And not only this. In states like Florida, an aggressive bill is being advanced to combat irregular immigration. Among some points, the norm would raise criminal charges, with sanctions of up to 5 years in prison, for anyone who transports or shelters an irregular migrant.

Regarding the migration of Colombians to the US, Francisco Palmieri, Ambassador of that country in Colombia, explained some key points about the policies that they advance regarding this aspect.

If they get there, the only thing that will happen is they will be detained and sent back to their countries. See also The 45,000 justice officials, called for an indefinite strike to demand salary increases like those of lawyers

(Also: The controversial Title 42: what is its impact on Colombian migrants?)

In an interview with Caracol Radio, Palmieri said that a legal path is being sought for migrants so that they are not at the mercy of criminal gangs.

What will happen to the Colombian migrants?



According to Palmieri, the migration challenge in the hemisphere is great. “We have to treat it in a more humane way, trying to save lives,” he said.

Ambassador Francisco Palmieri. Photo: US Embassy in Colombia

For the Ambassador, the border is full of threats, it is exploited by criminal gangs and migrants suffer on the way trying to cross. Due to these circumstances, migrant care centers are about to open in the country.

What paths will these migration offices offer?

The regional centers that are going to start in Colombia are going to offer two legal paths.

On the one hand, said Palmieri, information to the migrant about alternatives that are available. That leads to “finding a way to expand and give more places so that people do not put their lives at risk.”

What will happen after May 11?



Palmieri announced that from May 11 there will be an increase in the return of people who are crossing the border. “They will be sent to their countries of origin,” he said.

“There is no way to get to the United States border, enter illegally. If they get there, the only thing that will happen is that they will be detained and returned to their countries,” Palmieri said.

(We recommend: This is what it’s like to go through El Hueco: ‘I was kidnapped with my children by some coyotes’)

How will they return them?



“There is a flight system where detained people are taken to their capitals, repatriated. We do not give tickets, we operate government flights for repatriation,” the ambassador clarified.

Photo: Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda / EFE

What will happen to the Darien?



Ambassador Palmiri recalled that a month ago a meeting was held between the United States, Panama and Colombia to assess the situation. Among the agreements is the installation of migration centers.

(Also: US to lift mandatory covid-19 vaccination for foreign travelers)

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

Stay in TIME and read

Express expropriation?: the short life of another controversial attempt to put it in PND

Ana María, the great cyclist who was run over by a mixer in Bogotá, died

The $10 bill that is worth up to nine million pesos: have you seen it?