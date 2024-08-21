Mexico City.- BNSF Railway announced the suspension of train shipments from the United States to Mexico for at least 30 days starting August 21.

In a notice to its customers, the company reported that service interruptions and congestion caused equipment to be stopped in Mexico, and that the granting of permits to send trains to Mexican soil would therefore be suspended.

“BNSF will modify its current permit embargo to not issue any permits for BNSF shuttles billing to Mexico for a period of 30 days. This will not apply to domestic efficiency trains (DET), direct DET, or private equipment,” he said. A member of the sector explained that this announcement will represent a major impact on the acquisition of grains from the United States such as soybeans, wheat, corn, among others.

He said the impact would be greater than the railway strikes at the end of last year due to immigration issues.

“This seems to be the most serious problem we are going to face. It puts the corn supply at risk for the livestock, agro-industrial and oil sectors. This situation shows that continuing to depend on imports of basic grains and oilseeds is a risk for food security,” he warned. In addition, due to the effects of a possible stoppage of train operations in Canada, the supply to Mexico through ports would also be affected, he said.