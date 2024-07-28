Paris (dpa)

American gymnast Simone Biles appears to have suffered a leg injury during the vault qualifying round at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Biles received a rapturous reception from the crowd in Paris, starting strong on the beam and floor exercise but appearing to limp after her vault qualification.

The American star did not show any sadness on her face, but the audience interacted strongly with her after realizing that she was suffering from a simple physical problem.

Biles, a four-time Olympic gold medalist, struggled during her participation in the Tokyo Games due to mental health issues, but she won silver in the team competition and bronze on the balance beam.