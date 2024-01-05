DThe top gun lobbyist in the USA, Wayne LaPierre, is stepping down from office at the end of the month after a good 30 years at the head of the influential NRA association. The decision was for health reasons, but he would continue to passionately support the NRA in “its fight to defend freedom,” the 74-year-old said on Friday. The outgoing chairman of the National Rifle Association (NRA) will have to appear in court next week along with three other NRA officials.

In the state of New York, the local attorney general, Letitia James, had already brought charges against her in 2020. LaPierre is accused, among other things, of embezzling funds for luxury trips. The NRA has non-profit status in the USA and is therefore subject to special requirements for the use of donations, charity and accounting. It is considered a very conservative organization with very great political influence. LaPierre has led the NRA since 1991.