US Grants Poland Loan for Purchase of Missile Defense and Air Defense Weapons

The United States has provided Poland with a loan of two billion dollars to purchase missile defense and air defense weapons. This informs Ministry of National Defence of Poland.

The agreement was concluded under the Foreign Military Financing program. As explained, this is the second loan issued by the United States to Poland in recent times.

“Such systems are a priority for the Armed Forces of the Republic of Poland in the face of current threats,” the statement said.

In late June, it was reported that the US had transferred 14 M1 Abrams tanks and other armored vehicles to the new US NATO base in Poland in the first wave of deliveries.

It was also previously reported that most of the equipment from the current US military aid packages to Ukraine will be placed in warehouses in Poland and Germany. According to Pentagon representatives, these measures significantly reduce the time required to deliver US military equipment to Ukraine.