US government program aims to increase battery manufacturing for electric vehicles

The US Department of Energy will provide a $9.2 billion loan to Ford Motor Co. for the construction of 3 battery factories in the country. The information is from Bloomberg.

Units are already under construction in the states of Tennessee and Kentucky. In addition to the agreement with Ford, another 100 projects for the production of batteries and electric vehicles were announced by the government, totaling US$ 200 billion in investments in the sector.

This is the biggest loan since the financial crisis that the country faced in 2008. The action is part of an initiative by President Joe Biden in an attempt to reach China in green technologies. The loan was provided by the US Department of Energy’s Department of Lending Programs. The agency finances renewable energy companies and aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

China develops and manufactures lithium iron phosphate batteries. The country has also imposed strict limits on the sale of internal combustion vehicles.