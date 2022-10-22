Max Verstappen missed pole position at the US Grand Prix. The Red Bull team started despite the news of Dietrich Mateschitz’s death that had just been received. “It’s really a difficult day for us,” said Verstappen.

World Champion Max Verstappen, the Dutch Red Bull driver, finished third at the US Grand Prix in Austin on Saturday. Image: AFP

Weltmeister Max Verstappen missed another pole position at the US Grand Prix. The Dutch Red Bull driver finished third in Austin on Saturday, but will start from second on the grid. Verstappen and the team started despite the news of the death of Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz (78). “It’s really a difficult day for us,” said Verstappen, who took pole a year ago, in Austin.

Ferrari drivers Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc were faster than Verstappen. However, the Monegasque is relegated due to a ten-place penalty after changing engine parts. Sergio Perez was fourth in the second Red Bull, but he will drop five places. Sebastian Vettel finished twelfth in the Aston Martin, Mick Schumacher did not get past the penultimate place in the Haas.