Max Verstappen, already world champion, after the Sprint also wins the United States GP today 22 October on the Austin circuit in Texas. The Dutch Red Bull driver scores his 15th victory in the 2023 World Championship and the 50th in a career already embellished with 3 titles.

Verstappen precedes Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes and Lando Norris’s McLaren, capable of beating the Ferrari of Monegasque Charles Leclerc at the start, starting from pole position and only sixth at the finish line, behind his teammate Carlos Sainz’s red car and Sergio’s Red Bull Perez. Closing the top ten are George Russell’s Mercedes in seventh, Pierre Gasly’s Alpine, Stroll’s Aston Martin and Yuki Tsunoda’s Alpha Tauri in tenth place.