In the 19-lap mini-race the Dutchman from Red Bull is uncatchable for Mercedes and Ferrari. On Sunday he will start from sixth position and hopefully there will be more entertainment

Giusto Ferronato – austin (texas, USA)

The Sprint of the US GP lasted 7 laps, or rather, perhaps a curve. Time for Max Verstappen to make it clear first to Charles Leclerc, then to Lewis Hamilton that there would be no story in the 19-lap mini race that animated the Saturday of the US GP. Nothing for everyone to do today too, with the Dutchman from Red Bull dominating the Sprint Shootout, taking pole which he was unable to achieve yesterday. A small revenge, prologue to the domination staged at the start of the Sprint, very aggressive in keeping Leclerc behind and then managing the advantage over Hamilton, who took advantage of the duel between Red Bull and Ferrari to take second place. See also Nairo Quintana: the arguments he would have to save himself from the sanction in the TAS

max leaves — For 7 laps Verstappen was unable to shake off Hamilton, who remained in the Drs area. But as soon as he raised the race pace, there was no story for Mercedes and Hamilton began to pull away. Inexorably, finding himself 9 seconds from the finish line, which Max crossed in blissful solitude as happens to him regularly this year. The question is: what will happen tomorrow in the race given that he will start sixth? If nothing else there should, could, be a little more spectacle, with Max still having to work hard to overtake a few rivals. Of course, this Sprint also showed that he is still the favorite for Sunday.

Ferrari balance sheet — Ferrari takes home Leclerc’s podium and valuable data for tomorrow’s strategies because Carlos Sainz (sixth behind Lando Norris and Sergio Perez) was the only one to race on the soft tyre. And despite this, he defended himself well from George Russell’s attacks, then eighth behind Gasly due to a penalty. On this track the SF-23 has shown good things so far, but tomorrow’s race pace won’t be easy against rivals who have proven to be very competitive. Twelfth Daniel Ricciardo, returning after injury with AlphaTauri. Sixteenth and 17th place for the two Alfa Romeos of Bottas and Zhou. At 9pm the GP. See also Dakar | Sainz: "Extra power? I didn't realize I had it"

order of arrival — Finish of the US GP Sprint: 1. Verstappen (Red Bull) 19 laps 2. Hamilton (Mercedes) at 9″4 3. Leclerc (Ferrari) at 17″9 4. Norris (McLaren) at 18″8 5. Perez (Red Bull) at 22″9 6. Sainz (Ferrari) at 28″3 7. Gasly (Alpine) at 32″4 8. Russell (Mercedes) at 34″2 9. Albon (Williams) at 34″5 10. Plates (McLaren) at 42″4.

rankings — These are the World Championship rankings after the Sprint

1. Verstappen (Red Bull) 441

3. Hamilton (Mercedes) 201

4. Alonso (Aston Martin) 183

8. Russell (Mercedes) 133