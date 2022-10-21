There first free practice session of the United States Grand Prix aroused great curiosity about the number of rookie pilots in a Formula 1 weekend, I took to the track in Austin after being promoted by their respective teams for PL1 only. In the direct challenge between the four new faces, the Ferrari driver won Robert Shwartzmanformerly a member of the Academy of Cavallino from 2017 and third guide of the Scuderia di Maranello.

The 23-year-old, who drives with an Israeli license despite having a Russian passport, closed at 16th place of the general classification, 2 seconds behind his ‘teammate’ Carlos Sainz, author of the best time. However, Shwartman finished in front of everyone in the Austin rookie group, and with very interesting times when compared to those recorded by his colleagues (in his last fastest lap he was also thwarted by Max Verstappen, which denied a possible entry into the top 10). Not surprisingly, the Ferrari driver has distanced by almost a second clear the Spanish Alex Paloutook to the track with the McLaren and with a personal palmarès of greater importance than that of the Israeli, as evidenced by the victory of the IndyCar 2021 championship.

Lower down, in 18th and 19th place respectively, Theo Pourchaire and Logan Sargeant. The French, called byAlfa Romeogot his best time accusing 1 second and 3 tenths from Shwartzman, but with a tenth of an advantage over the American of the Williams, debuting in its own home event. A separate parenthesis is reserved for Antonio Giovinazzialso engaged in the PL1 at the wheel of the Haasbut that does not fall into the category of rookies, given his past in the top flight between 2019 and 2021. However, the Italian driver ended his return badly and prematurely, crashing into the barriers just 7 minutes from ‘ start of the session, thus ending in last place.