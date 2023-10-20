Charles Leclerc with Ferrari in pole position in the United States GP. The Monegasque driver, at the 21st pole of his career and the third in the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship, lapped in Q3 in 1’34”723 and tomorrow on the grid of the Texan track he will start ahead of the McLaren of the British Lando Norris (+0”130 ) and to the Mercedes of the British Lewis Hamilton (+0”139). Fourth place and second row for the other Ferrari, driven by the Spaniard Carlos Sainz.

The Dutch Max Verstappen, already world champion with Red Bull, is sixth on the grid and closes the third row opened by the Mercedes of the British George Russell. In the fourth row the Alpine of the French Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon. Closing out the top ten, on the fifth row, are the Red Bull of the Mexican Sergio Perez and the McLaren of the Australian Oscar Piastri.

“We did a great job with the team. We know that in these weekends with the Sprint it becomes more important to have a free practice session without problems and we succeeded”, explains Leclerc. “I felt good, qualifying went well and I’m very happy to start on pole. I love this track, I love the track, the city, the country. It’s wonderful to be here.”