The season has already been decided, but can Red Bull now sit back at Circuit of the Americas? The free practice sessions give a small indication.

Anyone who wants an exciting title fight in Formula 1, comes home from a cold fair. This season started very exciting with Ferrari as a true challenger to Red Bull and Mercedes surprisingly slightly more in the middle bracket. The balance has been restored and thanks to a long period of bad results from Ferrari and a Mercedes that recovered itself, it is now especially exciting who takes place 2 in the drivers’ championship. Is it Perez, Max’s teammate, who at least has the car with him? Can Charles Leclerc restore his honor a little? Or is it George Russell, who has had a pretty consistent season? There is still quite a lot to fight for, were it not for the fact that the first place has already been secured.

Free Practices

Normally the free practice sessions are evening meals, but because of the time difference in Austin it became night work. That is why we bundle everything and everything can be found here for both free training 1 and free training 2.

Pirelli

What already deviated in the second free practice is the time. Normally the drivers are allowed on the track for a maximum of sixty minutes. That became ninety minutes in VT2. This is because the drivers were allowed to drive for the first time with the new Pirelli tires that will be used from 2023. This is not so exciting for the drivers, it was a nice practical test for the new rubber, especially for Pirelli and the other suppliers.

Penalties

For two drivers, qualifying will be one with a handicap later today (also tonight). This concerns Sergio Perez and Zhou Guanyu. The drivers both change their bikes and both have already used all their allowed bikes without penalty. Red Bull is therefore doing everything it can to collect the last few points for Perez. Red Bull is also almost at their tax in terms of exhausts, because both Perez and Verstappen have received their seventh exhaust. From the eighth, there is also a penalty if it has to be substituted again. Russell and Albon got their fourth and final gearbox. Just because the season is almost over doesn’t mean the fighting spirit has gone.

New names

All right, free practice times. What we may have to explain first is that during VT1, a lot of teams cashed in on their mandatory session with a test driver. The only name of someone who has already raced in F1 is Antonio Giovinazzi, who drove for Haas. His session ended quite early thanks to a crash. Names you may not know as well are Robert Shwartzman (Ferrari), Alex Palou (McLaren), Theo Pourchaire (Alfa Romeo) and Logan Sargeant (Williams). Then it won’t surprise you when we put those times on the board. Leclerc, Ricciardo, Bottas, Latifi and Magnussen respectively remained on the bench during VT1.

Times VT1:

1. Sainz (Ferrari): 1:36.857

2. VERSTAKEN (Red Bull): +0.224

3. Hamilton (Mercedes): +0.475

4. Stroll (Aston Martin): +0.603

5. Perez (Red Bull): +0.658

6. Alonso (Alpine): +0.856

7. Russell (Mercedes): +0.945

8. Gasly (AlphaTauri): +0.953

9. Norris (McLaren): +0.999

10. Vettel (Aston Martin): +1.184

11. Ocon (Alpine): +1,245

12. Zhou (Alfa Romeo): +1,419

13. Albon (Williams): +1,565

14. Tsunoda (AlphaTauri): +2,041

15. Schumacher (Hare): +2,065

16. Shwartzman (Ferrari): +2,094

17. Palou (McLaren): +3,054

18. Pourchaire (Alfa Romeo): +3,318

19. Sargeant (Williams): +3,468

20. Giovinazzi (Hare): +6,206

The new guys made the first free practice a bit unconventional, but thanks to the Pirelli test, the second free practice wasn’t very representative either. Everyone was allowed to get back in their own car there. The top 10 for VT2 looks like this:

1. Leclerc (Ferrari): 1:36.810

2. Bottas (Alfa Romeo): 1:37.525

3. Ricciardo (McLaren): 1:37,627

4. Sainz (Ferrari): 1:38.232

5. Schumacher (Hare): 1:39.507

6. Norris (McLaren): 1:39.547

7. VERSTEP (Red Bull): 1:39.575

8. Hamilton (Mercedes): 1:39.698

9. Gasly (AlphaTauri): 1:39,840

10. Perez (Red Bull): 1:39.852

Tonight at 21:00 VT3 will take place and at midnight it’s time for qualifying. You can watch the race from 21:00 tomorrow evening. All other things you need to know can of course be found in our Times and what you need to know article.

