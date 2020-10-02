WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) – The administration of US President Donald Trump wants to lower the already historically low admission limit for new refugees again. In the 2021 fiscal year (October 2020 to September 2021), a maximum of 15,000 people should receive protection status under the US refugee program, according to a statement from the State Department on Wednesday. Congress must approve the government’s proposal.

In the past financial year, the upper limit was 18,000 refugees. According to figures from the Migration Policy Institute, fewer than 11,000 refugees have been admitted in the past twelve months. In the wake of the corona pandemic, the US refugee program was suspended for several months.

Trump’s government has drastically reduced the willingness to accept refugees from all over the world in recent years. Under Barack Obama’s previous administration, much higher admission limits applied, but they were not always exhausted. In 2016, the limit was 85,000. Trump received a lot of approval from supporters for his tough course in migration policy. His most important election promise in 2016 was a new border wall on the border with Mexico, the construction of which is progressing.

The target limit of 15,000 refugees would be the lowest since the US Refugee Program was launched in 1980. The President’s proposal reflected “the government’s continued commitment to prioritize the safety and wellbeing of Americans, especially given the ongoing Covid-19 -Pandemic “, declared the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. / Lkl / DP / he