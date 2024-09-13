The US government said on Friday it would restrict the tax exemption known as the “minimis exemption”, which allows foreign websites to send remittances of up to $800 to the US without charges.

The move comes amid bipartisan pressure to close what lawmakers call a “loophole,” as the number of remittances has surged to more than a billion annually, the vast majority of which come from China, from sites like Temu, owned by PDD Holdings, and Shein.

Under the new rule to be proposed by the government, parcels containing goods subject to tariffs under various sections of trade law will not be eligible for the exemption. As a result, about 70% of Chinese textile and apparel shipments will have to go through a more formal method of entry. Source: Dow Jones Newswires



