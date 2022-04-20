Home page politics

Split

Passengers on the New York subway. © John Minchillo/AP/dpa

A federal judge in the US state of Florida has declared the mask requirement on public transport invalid. Now a complaint is being lodged in Washington.

Washington – The US government is taking legal action against the end of the mask requirement on public transport.

She filed a notice of grievance, beginning an appeal against a federal judge’s decision, court documents show. The US health authority CDC had previously spoken out in favor of an appeal. The authority said it was still of the opinion that it was currently necessary to wear masks on public transport for health reasons.

A federal judge in the US state of Florida declared the mask requirement on public transport invalid on Monday. The national health authority CDC exceeded its powers with the corresponding order, the decision said. For the time being, passengers on planes, trains and other means of transport no longer have to wear masks. The US government had waited for a statement from the CDC before taking legal action against the decision.

more on the subject Buses, trains and Co.: US court overturns mask requirement ADHD patient fails with cannabis treatment lawsuit Planned Pelosi visit to Taiwan: China sees ‘red line crossed’

President Joe Biden made masks compulsory on public transport shortly after taking office in January 2021. A few days later, the CDC health authority ordered that mouth and nose protection must be worn on airplanes, ships, ferries, trains, subways, buses, taxis and similar means of transport. The obligation also applies in airports, train stations and ports. The regulation was extended several times, most recently until the beginning of May. In recent months there has been increasing resistance, including from airlines. dpa