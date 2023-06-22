Today, reputable companies must make their terms and conditions of service very clear, since with small errors usually come great consequences such as million-dollar lawsuits. And that is exactly what is happening with Amazon Primesince the government of the United Statess is accusing them of hiding “dark patterns”.

The accusation in particular is related to the subscription to the Prime, since they place somewhat confusing interfaces and buttons that can make the user not understand how to unsubscribe. Given this, they mention that Amazon I would have done this on purpose so as not to lose earnings with the membership and above all, that the annual plan be exchanged.

This was mentioned by those of the federal trade laws:

Amazon tricked and trapped people into recurring subscriptions without their consent.

Given this, the company replied as follows:

The FTC’s assertions are false as a matter of fact and law. The truth is, customers love Prime, and by design we make it clear and simple for customers to sign up and cancel. As with all of our products and services, we continually listen to feedback and look for ways to improve the experience, so we hope the facts become clearer as this case unfolds. We are also concerned that the FTC announced this lawsuit without prior notice to us, in the midst of our discussions with FTC staff to ensure they understood the facts, context, and legal issues, and before we could have a dialogue. with the commissioners themselves and to file a lawsuit. While the absence of that normal interaction with the FTC is extremely disappointing, we look forward to proving our case.

For now, a verdict has not been reached, but it is likely to have more news within the next few months.

Via: Reuters

Editor’s note: For small details today, lawsuits are usually released. Sometimes they are correct, in others, they only seek to extract money from companies that, although they have their deceptions, sometimes do not really alter anything.