Estadão Content 07/21/2023 – 10:54 am

The White House said this Friday, the 21st, that it reached an agreement with large technology companies to create new control and inspection measures for the use of artificial intelligence (AI). The announcement comes after the US government met with seven leading AI companies: Amazon, Anthropic, Alphabet (Google), Inflection, Meta, Microsoft and OpenAI.

According to a note from the White House, companies agreed to respect mechanisms to ensure that products are safe before presenting them to the public, in addition to creating tools to identify AI-produced content, such as watermarks, and also developing and investing in cybersecurity to protect citizen data.

The text states that the seven companies also committed to facilitating external audits on their systems to improve products and find vulnerabilities.