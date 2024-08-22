According to the criteria of

The announcement was shared on Usajobs and it is to work as Hydroelectric Plant Operator in Shasta, California for the company Reclamation. The vacancy is available until August 27that which point they will stop accepting applications for the position.

The employment conditions required for the position are:

It must be US citizen or naturalized citizen from the USA

from the USA It must be fit for federal employment, determined by a background investigation.

determined by a background investigation. You must submit a curriculum vitae and documentation backup.

backup. You must submit the eligibility documents .

. Must comply with the minimum education and/or experience requirements.

Must have one valid state driver’s license at all times.

at all times. You will be required to obtain a physical examination performed by an authorized physician certifying your ability to perform the tasks of this position. The cost of the exam will be reimbursed by the agency.

of this position. The cost of the exam will be reimbursed by the agency. Requires the ability to safely and efficiently perform the requirements physical characteristics of the position.

physical characteristics of the position. Requires the ability to do so safely and efficiently alone and with others.

alone and with others. Shift work as needed . Includes rotating shifts, night shifts, holidays and weekends.

. Includes rotating shifts, night shifts, holidays and weekends. The holder of this position will be considered essential emergency personnel.

It may be required overtime.

How to apply for a job that pays $63 per hour in California

To apply for this job, applicants must go to the official website that advertises the position (bil.usajobs.gov/job/793154300) and Submit your applications (CV, assessment questionnaire and supporting documentation) for this vacancy online and without fail before midnight on August 27.

Usajobs clarified that Photographs should not be sent with the application package.. Documents with photographs will not be viewable by contracting officers; the applicant must remove any images of credentials, licenses, and other documents.