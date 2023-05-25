Home page politics

From: Stephanie Munk

Split

The USA announced something new about the machinations of Prigozhin’s Wagner group: The mercenaries had tried to smuggle weapons to Russia via Africa.

Moscow – Just a few weeks ago, Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigoshin spoke in a public Outburst of anger in front of corpses of his Wagner mercenaries complained that the Russian army did not provide its private mercenaries with enough weapons for their use in the Ukraine war provide. Apparently she’s trying Wagner group but also again and again to obtain weapons via other, intertwined routes around the world. Now, according to a report by the US government Kiyv Post other findings known.

US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said the US government has sanctioned individuals and entities on multiple continents that supported Wagner’s military operations.

Specifically, the Wagner group tried to find weapons via Mali Russia to transport. “We have been informed that Wagner is trying to transport material in support of Russia’s war through Mali,” Miller said. According to Miller, Wagner tried to “buy military systems from foreign suppliers and transport these weapons via Mali”. In order to cover up this, Wagner apparently used forged passports and papers.

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin in front of a load of weapons that his mercenaries apparently looted in the underground passages of Soledar in Ukraine. © Konkord Company Press Service/Imago

Wagner procures weapons from abroad

Loud Kiyv Post there are repeated reports that Wagner wants to bring weapons, ammunition and other equipment to Russia via the detour in Mali. Last November, for example, a company that goes back to Prigozhin is said to have been taken over by a small company in China Bought 20,000 helmets for “gaming” purposes, according to the official statement. However, the purchase probably coincided with the mass Recruitment of fighters in prisons together, which should be used in the Ukraine war.

In January, the US government also presented loudly ZDF Images that apparently showed how Russian rail cars in North Korea were loaded with weapons that were supposed to go to the Wagner mercenaries. The North Korean government denied the allegations.

Putin’s circle of power in the Kremlin – the confidants of the Russian President View photo gallery

Ukraine leaks exposed Wagner group arms drive

As part of the Ukraine leaks from the Pentagon in April 2023 it was also announced that Wagner apparently wanted to procure weapons in Turkey. One of the leaked reports also revealed that the Wagner group had asked China for weapons – but to no avail. The Financial Times had reported about it.

Wagner has been well represented in Mali for a few years, so it is not far off from the African country to get arms into the Ukraine to smuggle: The military government in Mali has been supported in its combat missions by an estimated 1,000 Russian Wagner mercenaries since 2021. This according to crisis observers, are spreading a climate of fear there.

Yevgeny Prigozhin strives to expand his influence also in other African countriesapparently promises, among other things, a lucrative business. (smu)