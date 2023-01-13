The US government has received more than 350 new reports of what the government itself calls “Unidentified Aerial Phenomena” (UAP), commonly known as UFOs, since March 2021 – about half of which have yet to be explained, according to a report by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence released on Thursday.

According to the report, the Pentagon office responsible for tracking and studying the sightings preliminarily identified 163 of the reports as “balloon or balloon entities.” A handful of other reports have been attributed to drones, birds, weather events or airborne debris such as plastic bags.

+ Pentagon program to investigate UFOs says no evidence of alien visits so far

But “initial characterization does not mean positively resolved or not identified,” the report cautioned. And the remaining 171 reported sightings of UAPs or UFOs remain unexplained by the US government.

“Some of these uncharacterized UAPs appear to have demonstrated unusual flight characteristics or performance capabilities and require further analysis,” the report found.

In short, the intelligence community and the Pentagon still seem to have no explanation for at least some of a series of mysterious flying objects that have been seen moving through restricted military airspace over the last few decades. Most of the new reports came from US Navy and Air Force pilots and operators “who witnessed the UAP during the course of their operational duties and reported the events,” according to the report.

While the report warned that the UAP “poses a flight and collision safety risk to air assets” that may require pilots to “adjust flight patterns”, the report stated that there were no reported collisions between U.S. and UAP aircraft. until the moment.

The Department of Defense, under pressure from Congress to investigate so-called UFO or UAP sightings, actively encouraged pilots and other personnel to report unexplained sightings. The intelligence community released its first report on the matter in 2021.

That report examined 144 reports of UAPs, only one of which the investigators were able to explain by the end of the study. Investigators found no evidence that the sightings represented extraterrestrial life or a major technological advance by a foreign adversary such as Russia or China, but acknowledged that it is a possible explanation.

Congress, in its year-end defense spending bill, required the Pentagon and the intelligence community to study and report on the matter.

Thursday’s report showed a dramatic increase in reported incidents since the 2021 report was issued, an increase that investigators attribute in part to “a better understanding of the potential threats the UAP can pose, whether as flight safety risks or as collection platforms for potential adversaries. ” and partly due to “reduced stigma around UAP reports”.

While some of the 366 newly identified reports cover incidents that occurred in the 17 years prior to March 2021, 250 of the recorded sightings have occurred since that date.

Thursday’s report acknowledged the continuing possibility that the sightings could represent a foreign intelligence-gathering platform, but investigators do not appear to have assembled any evidence to support that conclusion.

“UAP events continue to occur in restricted or sensitive airspace, highlighting potential concerns about flight safety or adversarial collection activity,” the report said. “We continue to assess that this may result from collection bias due to the number of active aircraft and sensors, combined with focused attention and guidance for reporting anomalies.”

The Pentagon and the intelligence community “will continue to investigate any evidence of possible foreign government involvement in UAP events,” the report said.

California Democratic Representative Adam Schiff, former chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, welcomed the release of the report.

“I appreciate the effort made by ODNI to study and characterize reports of unidentified aerial phenomena and their commitment to ensuring transparency in releasing an unclassified summary to the American public. … Unidentified aerial phenomena remain a matter of national security, and I will continue to support full investigations of all UAP reports and congressional oversight.”