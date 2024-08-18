The US government has stepped in to push for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. This time, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken landed in Israel on Sunday (18) to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Negotiations are scheduled to resume next week in Cairo, Egypt.

According to the State Department, Blinken’s trip is to finalize the ceasefire agreement, as well as the release of hostages and detainees. In addition to the United States, Qatar and Egypt are the main mediators in the conflict. All three countries cited progress in the talks.

“The feeling, particularly among those who were part of the mediation in Doha, is that the various sticking points that existed before can be overcome and that efforts will continue,” said an official in the American delegation.

Israel does not guarantee ceasefire

On the Israeli side, Netanyahu is not very optimistic about the progress of the negotiations. The Israeli prime minister said the talks were complex and called for pressure for a ceasefire to be directed at the Hamas terrorist group.

“There are some things we can be flexible on and some things we can’t. That’s why, in addition to our considerable efforts to recover our hostages, we remain firm on the principles essential to Israel’s security. We are negotiating and not giving in,” he stressed.

The premier has also come under fire for allegedly stalling a ceasefire by imposing new conditions on the proposal. He has, however, said Hamas did not participate in the recent negotiations and rejected the new terms of the deal.

Hamas calls plan an “illusion”

The Hamas terror group has stressed that the possibility of a ceasefire is an “illusion” of the US government. SamirAbu Zohri, a member of the Hamas political bureau, stressed that “we are not dealing with a real agreement or negotiations, but with the imposition of American dictates.”

The war in Gaza broke out on October 7, 2023, when Hamas terrorists invaded southern Israel and killed nearly 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapped 251, according to a tally based on official Israeli data.