Many people believe that learning a second language is a luxury, however, they do not know that today many jobs value students much more. professionals who know a second language.

Nowadays, many job offers request that those who apply for vacancies have a level of English B1 or higher, given that many of these companies have alliances or businesses abroad.

Therefore, if you want to have a better job future, there are companies that offer free courses to learn English through digital platforms.

From the platform USA Learns which focuses on virtual English courses for adults.

USA Learns provides you with teaching material and the ease of learning this language from the comfort of your homestarting from the basics to learning to talk about your profession

All you have to do to access these free courses is register on the platform and Choose the course you want.

Among the options you will find in the course are:

First course

This is aimed at beginners in which you will be taught all the vocabulary related to time, clothes, places, among others.

Second course

At this level, Ondara learns more about topics such as writing, grammar, pronunciation, vocabulary and comprehension.

Practice and Reading

At this level you will be able to improve your oral comprehension, pronunciation, as well as the option to have a normal conversation in English.

If you want to register on the platform to learn English, you can enter the link: https://www.usalearns.org/student-home

If, on the other hand, what you want is to leave the country to learn this language, there are some alternatives such as:

Icetex

With this entity there is the option of applying to calls for students who are thinking about studying English in countries such as the United States and the United Kingdom. This information can be found on its official website: https://web.icetex.gov.co/portal

Australia RMIT University

This program at RMIT University in Australia offers the possibility of accessing two types of scholarships: the RMIT excellence scholarship and the scholarship subsidized by the Australian government.

To apply for any of them you can visit the link: https://becasaustralia.com/rmit.php

Australian Way Scholarships

With these scholarships, you will be able to travel to Australia to learn or expand your level of English and those who are chosen will have a course for three months and a financial resource for maintenance.

Study English or do a master's degree, which option should you take?

LUZ ANGELA DOMÍNGUEZ CORAL

DIGITAL SCOPE EDITORIAL

TIME

