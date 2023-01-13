The United States government examines 510 reports of UFO sightings, according to its 2022 report released Thursday, more than triple the number registered the previous yearand while many were drones or balloons, hundreds remain unexplained.

(Also: The 10 risks that the world will experience in this 2023: politics, wars and weapons)

The report from the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) indicates that 247 reports of “unidentified anomalous phenomena” (UAP) have been submitted since June 2021, when 144 sightings of suspicious aerial objects that are being analyzed were recorded.

The report adds that another 119 sightings that had been archived in the last 17 years are re-examined, lbringing the total number of cases to 510 in study.

Most of the new reports come from Navy and Air Force pilots, the report noted.

“Some of these UAPs (…) appear to have demonstrated unusual flight characteristics, and require further analysis.

Of those, about 200 were balloons, drones or so-called air clutter, which includes birds, weather phenomena and airborne plastic bags.

But others lack explanationaccording to the DNI document, an unreserved version of a report delivered to Congress.

(Also: Russia: why will it send a capsule to evacuate three ISS crew members?)

It is on those that the Pentagon, intelligence agencies and NASA focus their analyses, not because of concerns about alien spacecraft but because of unknown espionage capabilities of rival countries.

“UAPs continue to represent a flight safety hazard and pose a potential (intelligence) collection threat by adversaries,” the report states.

Documentary filmmaker Jeremy Corbell published a night vision video showing flying objects near US military ships, the Pentagon confirmed the authenticity of the video. Photo: Jeremy Corbell / US Navy

“Some of these UAPs (…) appear to have demonstrated unusual flight characteristics or performance capabilities, and require further analysis,” he notes.

(Keep reading: United States: A special prosecutor will investigate classified Biden documents)

He also points out that several of those sightings still unexplained could be weather phenomena, defective sensors or erroneous analysis. “Many reports lack sufficient data to confidently attribute UAP to them,” she says.

See also The United States spoke about the "narrow window" for securing Russia's advantage in Europe We take reports of incursions into our designated space seriously.

The DNI document was prepared after years of pressure from Congress so that the military and intelligence community would take what used to be called UFOs or Unidentified Flying Objects seriously.

US defense is concerned that some of the UAPs detected by military pilots in the past may represent rival technologies strategies unknown to American scientists.

(Also read: Three girls are rescued from drowning trying to cross into the United States)

In 2020, the Pentagon released a video taken by Navy pilots of objects moving at incredible speeds, rotating and mysteriously disappearing, something still unexplained.

“We take reports of incursions into our designated space, land, sea or airspace seriously and examine each one,” Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said in a statement.

AFP