The United States on Friday implemented tariff increases on imports of several products from China. The report explains that the measures serve to “neutralize China’s dominance in the market”.

The measures envisage the application of a 100% tariff on electric vehicles from China, 50% on solar cells and 25% on steel, aluminium, electric vehicle batteries and essential minerals, with entry into force from September 27.



#government #implements #tariff #imports #China #tax #electric #vehicles