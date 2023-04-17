Businessman said he was surprised to discover that American agencies knew everything that was happening on the platform

Entrepreneur and CEO of twitterElon Musk, stated that the United States government had “full access” to all content on the platform, including direct messages from users. “The degree to which government agencies actually had full access to everything that was happening on Twitter blew my mind”said Musk in an excerpt released from an interview given to TV Fox News Sunday, which will air in full on Monday (17.Apr.2023). On the show, Elon Musk will also talk about the dangers of developing artificial intelligence.