The decision of the Government of Joe Biden is part of the actions aimed at reinforcing the rights of LGBT people and reverses the measure announced by Donald Trump that established limits to members of the LGBT community, after eliminating aspects of the regulation signed by Barack Obama in 2016.

With the announcement, the Joe Biden administration takes back the protection and access to health of citizens regardless of their sexual orientation.

The Secretary of Health and Human Services of the United States (HHS), Xavier Becerra, was in charge of publicizing the measure that represents a victory for the defenders of the rights of the LGBT community. This will prevent health care providers, and health-related organizations that receive federal funds, from discriminating based on a citizen’s gender identity or sexual orientation.

“Everyone should be treated equally under the law, regardless of their gender identity or sexual orientation. The Department of Health and Human Services will act on reports of discrimination based on sex to ensure that everyone, including LGBTQ people, has access to health care without discrimination, ”Becerra wrote on his personal Twitter account.

Becerra, in statements by the US media and the AP news agency, highlighted the importance of the measure adopted by the Government. “Fear of discrimination can lead people to forgo care, which can have serious negative health consequences,” he added.

The measure, which could be considered controversial for opponents of Biden and other groups in American society, aligns HHS with a 2020 Supreme Court decision in a workplace discrimination case and in which it was established that federal laws also protect gay and transgender people.

With the decision, the HHS Office for Civil Rights will be able to investigate complaints of sex discrimination based on gender identity and orientation. With this, hospitals, clinics and other providers of health services could face denial of payments from ‘Medicare’ and ‘Medicaid’ for violations of the law.

New setback for Donald Trump in limiting the rights of LGBT people

In 2020, with Donald Trump still in power, the Department of Health and Human Services issued a statement in which it reported on the elimination of certain provisions announced in the regulation established by Barack Obama in 2016 that, in the opinion of the HHS , “Exceeded the scope of the authority delegated by Congress.”

In summary, the HHS decision referred to Section 1557, an antidiscrimination clause that came into force in 2010, where the appropriate definition of the word “sex” would be defined as male or female as “determined by biology.”

The decision, announced by Donald Trump in June 2020, raised concern among civil rights organizations who, at the time, called the announcement a measure that could “cost lives.”

“The Trump administration has made it a mission to put religious and political beliefs above the medical care of a patient. This is deadly and we should all be outraged, “said Louise Melling, deputy legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), through a press release issued at the time.

For this reason, the American Medical Association spoke out on learning of the measure adopted by the Biden Administration and said that it “did the right thing” by ending “a depressing chapter in which a federal agency tried to eliminate civil rights protections” .

Similarly, the news was celebrated by Alphonso David, president of the NGO ‘The Human Rights Campaign’, a group that defends civil rights.

“Thank you President Joe Biden and HHS for restoring protection that will have a lasting impact on our community, particularly for transgender and non-binary people, across the country,” David wrote on his personal Twitter account.

With the announcement of the measure, Joe Biden continues to advance his proposal to strengthen the rights of the LGBT community. In order to comply with his approach, in addition to health protection, the head of the White House has signed executive orders such as respect for the ‘Bostock Decision’ (issued by the Supreme Court in July 2020) or the elimination of the prohibition for transgender people to enlist in the Army. Additionally, he has incorporated people from the LGBT community into his cabinet.

In addition, Biden signed a presidential memorandum aimed at expanding the rights of LGBT people around the world.

With AP and Reuters