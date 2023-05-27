How did you feel about the content of this article?

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has been in talks with President Joe Biden about raising the public debt ceiling, but no deal has yet been reached. | Photo: EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced this Friday (26) a new deadline to prevent the government from running out of money to honor its payments: the public debt ceiling needs to be raised by June 5, four days more than previously reported, so that the country does not default on the first in its history.

“Based on the most recent available data, we now estimate that Treasury will have insufficient resources to meet government obligations if Congress does not raise or lift the debt limit by June 5,” Yellen said in a statement sent to party leaders from the American Congress.

The House of Representatives, which has a majority from the opposition Republican Party, passed a bill last month that would raise the debt ceiling in exchange for deep cuts in public spending.

President Joe Biden’s Democratic Party claims that the cuts proposed by the opposition are excessive and that the aim is to provoke political wear and tear on the government.

Biden has been in talks with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy about raising the current $31.4 trillion threshold, and both have described the talks as “productive,” but there has yet to be agreement on a new proposal to be forwarded to the US Congress.

In the United States, the Executive can only issue debt up to the limit established by Congress, which also has the power to suspend this ceiling.