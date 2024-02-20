Matthew Miller, representative of the US State Department, declares that there is no genocide in the Gaza Strip

US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said this Tuesday (20.Feb.2024) that the country disagrees with the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) when comparing the Israeli action in the Gaza Strip with the extermination of Jews carried out by Adolf Hitler in Nazi Germany. The North American representative said he believes there is no genocide in the region.

The statement was made during a press conference at the US State Department. A journalist asked the spokesperson whether Lula's speech about Tel Aviv's military operation in Gaza and the Holocaust would be discussed by the PT member and the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, who arrived in Brazil this Tuesday (20. Feb).

“Obviously, we disagree with these comments. We have been very clear that we do not believe that a genocide occurred in Gaza. We want to see the conflict ended when possible. We want to see increased humanitarian aid for civilians in Gaza. But we do not agree with these comments”replied Miller.

On Wednesday (21.Feb.2024), Lula will receive the North American secretary, who will also participate in the G20 meeting. Both are expected to discuss bilateral and global issues, especially the conflicts in the Gaza Strip and the war in Ukraine, according to information initially released by the White House.

