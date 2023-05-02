US State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel said on Monday that convoys organized by the US government have helped groups of US citizens, their families and people from partner countries reach Port Sudan safely since Saturday, adding that the convoys have helped more than 700 people.

Patel told reporters that organizing more convoys would depend on the security situation.

Hundreds were killed and thousands injured in the 16-day battle, after disputes between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces turned into armed fighting on April 15.