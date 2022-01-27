The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a kind of US ANVISA, says that about 60% of the KN95 face protection masks evaluated in the last two years were counterfeit and did not protect against covid-19.

In the United States, masks that carry the seal of the N95 standard must be approved by the National Institute of Occupational Health and Protection. If this type of product does not have the Niosh seal, as per the CDC, it is considered fake.

“They have to be really tight, they have to be really tight when you put them on, if you want to protect yourself. The problem with the surgical mask is that it is too loose, so it doesn’t offer the protection that a KN95 or N95 does”, explains the American doctor Mike Cirigliano.

Now, those who don’t have N95 or KN95 masks, the expert’s tip is to put on a surgical mask first and then a cloth one.

