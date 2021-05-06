The Joe Biden Administration supported a request that has been made repeatedly for pharmaceutical companies to renounce the intellectual property rights of vaccines and these can be replicated in other parts of the world. Although the legislators who made the request and the WHO welcomed the declaration, the companies that develop the inoculations assure that this will bring them economic losses.

The pressure was growing stronger against the Government of Joe Biden. Democratic lawmakers and more than 100 countries called for pharmaceutical companies to renounce intellectual property rights to Covid-19 vaccines and thus allow more manufacturers around the world to produce them. The exemption is key in a country like the United States, where there are two of the laboratories that developed vaccines: Pfizer and Moderna.

In the face of mounting pressure, President Joe Biden demonstrated his support for a temporary exemption from the patent. The new position of the United States was defended and explained by the country’s trade representative, Katherine Tai, in the middle of talks on the subject with the World Trade Organization.

“The (United States) Administration strongly believes in intellectual property protections, but in the service of ending this pandemic, supports the exemption of those protections for Covid-19 vaccines,” said Tai in a statement, adding that as this is “a global health crisis” “extraordinary measures” are needed.

However, the US position does not mean that patents will be opened immediately for other manufacturers to reproduce. Tai warned that it would take time to reach the global “consensus” needed for drug companies to waive protections under WTO rules, and US officials said it would not have an immediate effect on the global supply of coronavirus inoculations. .

And it is that a specific plan is needed to lift the patents and this requires a consensus among the 164 members of the WTO. In addition, several countries – including the United States when it was under the Donald Trump Administration – blocked similar negotiations when India and South Africa led the proposal to waive protections for some patents.

Although Tai acknowledged that they would delay the conversation for a while, he maintained that the United States will continue to push to increase the production and distribution of vaccines around the world.

On the one hand, Biden’s move was praised by the director of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who said that this was a “monumental moment in the fight against Covid-19.”

But support for the exemption did not go down well in all sectors. The strongest pressure came from the pharmaceutical industry, which warned that Biden’s move would undermine companies’ response to the pandemic and compromise security.

Critics of the exemption say that producing mRNA vaccines is complex and setting up production at new facilities would divert resources from efforts to boost production at existing sites.

But proponents of the exemption say drug companies will suffer only minor losses because any patent releases would be temporary and this would not prevent labs from selling follow-up vaccines, which may be needed in the next few years.

