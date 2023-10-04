DThe prices of American government bonds are under pressure. In the morning, the yield on 30-year bonds exceeded 5 percent for the first time since 2007 after a three-day sell-off. Since then it has come back somewhat, but the yields for other maturities are also at record levels. The reason is that the US labor market figures reported on Tuesday were better than expected; There were also a number of comments from the ranks of the central bank that led investors to expect further interest rate increases. The markets are currently pricing in a one in three chance of a rate hike in November and more than 50 percent for December. Because fears of recession are increasing again, the stock markets are also suffering and the price of oil is falling.

Budget deficits and with them a higher supply of government bonds are also coming back into the focus of investors, not least fueled by the budget conflict in the US Congress. The speed of the sell-off could weigh on market sentiment, making them nervous, said Alexandra Ivanova, fund manager at Invesco. The development is beginning to increase concerns about other asset classes, according to asset manager Jamieson Coote Bonds. There is currently a buyer’s strike – despite rising returns, no one wants to jump in.

Risk is not rewarded

In an analysis previously available to the FAZ, the analysts at the Metzler fund company advise not to buy long-term American government bonds yet, despite the higher returns. Investors currently received no compensation in the form of a risk premium. At the end of August, according to estimates by the Federal Reserve of New York, this was even minus 0.5 percentage points – compared to a historical average of plus 1.5 percentage points.

In the case of American government bonds, this risk premium relates exclusively to the inflation risk, the analysts write. There is no credit risk for the USA – unlike the euro area – because it borrows in its own currency and the central bank can therefore print money at any time by buying up government bonds. This means that an unusually good connection between the inflation trend and the risk premium for bonds can be observed for US government bonds. Since 2010, this risk premium has been significantly lower than indicated by the inflation trend, on the one hand because of quantitative easing and the purchase of government bonds by the central bank, and on the other hand, foreign investors, especially central banks, have also made massive purchases.

However, the USA is facing a noticeable increase in national debt in the coming years because as the “Baby Boomers” enter retirement, spending on Social Security and Medicare will also increase significantly, with a simultaneous higher interest burden. Against this background, the Metzler analysts asked a few days ago when nervousness would take hold and the government bond market would price in a higher risk premium. The current development could possibly only be a harbinger.

Metzler assumes that the risk premium could increase by around one percentage point in the next twelve months, regardless of the development of the fundamental data. The yield on ten-year government bonds could therefore climb to 5.5 percent, even with a stable inflation trend. At the same time, the central bank is expected to reduce its balance sheet by about $1 trillion in government bonds per year, while foreign buyers appear to be withdrawing from the market for US government bonds, partly because of geopolitical considerations.







Overall, demand will tend to fall, while at the same time supply is likely to increase noticeably. In the coming year alone, the USA would have to refinance around $4.5 trillion in government bonds and issue around $2 trillion in new government bonds – that’s a quarter of the entire market.