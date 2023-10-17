Confiscation amounted to 200,000 BTC, equivalent to more than US$5 billion; stock is stored offline on encrypted devices

The United States government became one of the largest holders of BTC (bitcoins) after confiscating around 200,000 bitcoins, equivalent to more than US$5 billion.

According to public data, the 21.co, a data analytics company, calculated that the US government actually has 194,188 bitcoins, valued at approximately $5.3 billion. This would be the minimum estimated value of the country’s assets, based on available information.

The analysis tracked bitcoins in US government-linked wallets in relation to the 3 largest BTC confiscations since 2020, including:

Silk Road in November 2020 (69,369 bitcoins);

Bitfinex in January 2022 (94,643 bitcoins);

James Zhong in March 2022 (51,326 bitcoins).

According to current information, the government’s bitcoin supply is stored offline on encrypted devices, under the custody of the Department of Justice and the IRS.

Additionally, the United States government occasionally sells some of its bitcoins through an auction system, based on court orders.

However, it sometimes uses cryptocurrency exchange platforms to sell its holdings, as was done in March 2023 when it sold 9,118 BTC on Coinbaseaccording to a public disclosure.

