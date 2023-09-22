The US Department of Commerce published this Friday, the 22nd, the final text of the rule that prevents the use of subsidies for the manufacture of semiconductors in China and other countries that represent “national security concerns” for a period of ten years.

The law says that beneficiaries of subsidies worth US$52 million will have to return the amount received if they build or improve semiconductor factories outside the US, and to invest in manufacturing in countries considered threats. The measure was initially announced in March this year.

The rule also classifies some semiconductors as more of a national security concern, susceptible to tighter restrictions. Among them are quantum computing chips and chips for military uses, with specialized capabilities. The measure is part of US attempts to delay the evolution of artificial intelligence technology in China.



