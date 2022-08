The Defense Security Cooperation Agency has already notified the US Congress of the Executive’s approval, and the Legislature has the power to block the sale. | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The United States government announced on Tuesday (9) that it had approved the possible sale of Javelin anti-tank missiles and other types of military equipment to Brazil worth US$74 million. The State Department authorized this possible sale and the Defense Security Cooperation Agency has already notified Congress of the government’s approval, and the Legislature has the power to block it.

The aforementioned agency, which is dependent on the Pentagon, explained in a statement that the sale would take place at the request of Brazil, which requested 222 Javelin missiles and 33 launching units for these projectiles.

The main contracting companies in this transaction are the American Raytheon and Lockheed Martin. The Pentagon emphasized that the sale “will support US international policy and national security objectives by improving the security of an important regional partner, which is an important force for political stability and economic progress in South America.”

In this regard, he indicated that this equipment will improve “the Brazilian Army’s ability to respond to future threats by increasing its anti-tank capability” and assured that the possible sale “will not alter” the basic military balance in the region.

The announcement comes at a time when the US plans to increase production of Javelin missiles, which have become a symbol of Ukraine’s resistance to Russian invasion and which Washington has been supplying Kyiv to defend against Russia’s armored vehicles.