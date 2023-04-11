The US Department of Justice on Monday asked an appeals court to stay a Texas federal judge’s ruling that would have banned a widely used abortion pill.

“The district court’s extraordinary and unprecedented order must be suspended pending appeal,” the department said in a court filing.

On Friday, Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk overturned the approval given by the FDA, the federal agency that manages food and medicine in the United States, for mifepristone. The Pill is used in more than half of the abortions performed annually in the United States.

“If effective, this court’s ruling would frustrate the scientific judgment of the FDA and severely harm women,” the Justice Department said in its appeal.

“This damage would be felt across the country, as mifepristone is legal in all states,” he said.

The Justice Department has asked the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit to stay Judge Kacsmaryk’s order pending a full appeal.

The president of the United States, the democrat Joe Biden, committed last week to fight the decision that suspends the use of mifepristone, classifying it as “an unprecedented step to take away the basic freedoms of women and put their health at risk” .

“It’s the next big step toward the nationwide abortion ban that Republican elected officials have promised to enact in the United States,” Biden said.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre condemned the decision as an “attack on FDA authority” and warned that it could “open the floodgates for other drugs to be targeted and denied to people who need them.”

Shortly after the Texas judge issued his ruling, a Washington magistrate ruled in a different case that access to mifepristone must be preserved.

US District Judge Thomas Rice ruled that the drug is “safe and legal” and that the FDA must preserve its access in more than a dozen states.

The clash of legal opinions, along with the appeals, means that the case is almost certain to end up in the Supreme Court.

Last year, the conservative-dominated court overturned the historic Roe v. Wade, who had enshrined a woman’s right to abortion for half a century.

Mifepristone is one component of a two-drug regimen that can be used in the United States during the first 10 weeks of pregnancy.

The FDA estimates that 5.6 million American women have used it to terminate pregnancies since its approval 23 years ago.

– “We will not give in to extremists” –

While the sensitive issue was resolved in the courts, governors of states where abortion is still legal after last year’s Supreme Court ruling have taken steps to protect access to medical abortion.

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that his state has secured an emergency reserve of up to two million pills of misoprostol, which is used in combination with mifepristone but can also be used on its own to induce an abortion.

“We will not give in to extremists who are trying to ban these critical abortion services,” Newsom said. “Medical abortion remains legal in California.”

In Massachusetts, Governor Maura Healey indicated that her state has purchased 15,000 doses of mifepristone, enough for a year.

More than 250 executives from leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, including Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla and top executives from Novartis, Biogen and Merck, signed a letter warning that a decision by a judge without “scientific background” undermines approving authority. of FDA drugs and “creates uncertainty for the entire biopharmaceutical industry”.

Judge Kacsmaryk’s order came after a coalition of anti-abortion groups filed a lawsuit to freeze the nationwide distribution of mifepristone.

In his ruling, Kacsmaryk adopted language used by abortion opponents, referring to providers of abortion services as “abortionists” and saying the drug is used to “kill the unborn human being.”

The judge said the two-drug regimen resulted in “thousands of adverse events suffered by women and girls”, including heavy bleeding and psychological trauma.

But the FDA, the researchers and the drug maker point out that decades of experience have shown the drug to be safe and effective when used as directed.