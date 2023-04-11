The US Department of Justice asked an appeals court on Monday suspend a Texas federal judge’s ruling that would ban a widely used abortion pill.

(Also: Is the US spying on the Ukrainian military and politicians? So say leaked documents)

“The district court’s extraordinary and unprecedented order should be stayed pending appeal,” the department said in a court filing.

The appeal comes after the United States Secretary of Health, Xavier Becerra, promised this Sunday that The Government will do “everything possible” so that the abortion pill mifepristone remains available in the country after a Texas judge ordered his health clearance to be revoked.

We want women to continue to have access to this drug that has been shown to be safe.

“We will do everything possible to ensure that it remains available not only this week but in the future, because mifepristone is one of the safest and most effective drugs,” the official said in an interview with CNN.

(Also: Could the United States ban the abortion pill?: judge in Texas will be key)

Becerra considered that the order issued on Friday by the federal judge is “unbecoming of the United States” of Texas Matthew Kacsmaryk for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to withdraw the health guarantee for the drug in force since the year 2000.

The judge, postulated by former President Donald Trump (2017-2021), has given a week’s deadline for the entry into force of the order so that the Joe Biden government has time to appeal it.

“This administration stands by the FDA and is prepared for this legal fight,” White House Press Sec. Karine Jean-Pierre says as the DOJ asks an appeals court to pause a ruling from a federal judge in Texas suspending FDA approval of an abortion pill . https://t.co/jlXGY3148p pic.twitter.com/8dTZhKnFNH —CBS News (@CBSNews) April 10, 2023

A legal and political battle

The Health Secretary explained that they have already appealed Kacsmaryk’s ruling and that “all options are on the table,” including the possibility that the FDA would ignore the order.

calf accused the judge of wanting to impose “his personal opinions above that of scientists”and warned that this step could set a precedent that jeopardizes the authorization of drugs such as insulin or Alzheimer’s treatments.

(We recommend: Shooting in Louisville: what is known about the author of the attack that left 4 dead)

“We want women to continue to have access to this drug that has been shown to be safe. Millions of women have used it around the world,” she claimed.

In the ruling, the judge alleges that the FDA violated proper procedure in giving its approval to mifepristone without taking into account the “negative impact” of the drug on health.

The United States has been experiencing a political and judicial battle over abortion since the Supreme Court, with a conservative majority, knocked down last June the constitutional right to abortion, after which dozens of states governed by Republicans have restricted this practice.

According to the Guttmacher Institute, 54% of pregnancy terminations in the United States in 2022 were with abortion pills like mifepristone or misoprostol.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from AFP and EFE