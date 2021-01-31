Joe Biden has named Robert Malley as the US envoy for Iran. Is the US returning to the nuclear deal or does it want a new deal?

BERLIN taz | It’s an old school friend of Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s tasked with one of the new US administration’s most delicate missions. The Middle East expert Robert Malley is supposed to breathe new life into the international nuclear agreement as the Iranian commissioner in order to get the Iranian nuclear program “back in the box”, as the White House calls it.

For Malley, who has headed the International Crisis Group (ICG) think tank for the past three years, it’s back to politics. The 58-year-old negotiated Iran’s nuclear program under Barak Obama, which culminated in the Vienna nuclear deal in 2015.

But Malley can only build on his previous work to a limited extent; the time of rapprochement is over. Under Donald Trump, the US unilaterally withdrew from the agreement in 2018, whereupon Iran restarted its nuclear activities. Malley is now faced with the task of resurrecting his baby, who died shortly after birth.

There is great mistrust in Tehran. Neither the US nor the European contracting parties, who have stuck to the agreement and waited petrified for an end to Trump’s presidency, have kept their promises and made Iranian oil exports possible. The pressure from Washington was too great.

Even Instex, a company founded by Germany, France and Great Britain, through which Iran business should be carried out, for example to protect private banks from US sanctions, was a bummer: to date, only one financial transaction has been processed through Instex.

Biden keeps all options open

Nevertheless, the leadership in Tehran has asked the US to rejoin the agreement. “If Washington returns, we will also fully meet our obligations,” said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the day Biden took office.

Alone: ​​Team Biden / Blinken / Malley can hardly simply return. The Trump administration has literally destroyed the agreement and given a boost to its most vehement opponents – in the US Congress through to the Israeli government – for whom the Iranian concessions of 2015 did not go far enough. Critical tones have even come from Europe recently.

Biden will have to ask himself whether he insists on addressing the ballistic missile program and Iran’s aggressive regional policy in the context of renegotiating the agreement. He had a return to the agreement in the election campaign promised, but at the same time spoke out in favor of further negotiations – apparently in order to keep all options open.

Who takes the first step?

But first the question arises: who will blink first? Iran wants the US to first lift its sanctions against the country. Biden, on the other hand, expects Iran to return to its commitments under the agreement before anything happens.

At the same time, Tehran rigorously rules out renegotiations. The 2015 agreement was “non-negotiable and its partners are unchangeable,” said the Foreign Ministry on Saturday. The day before, French President Emmanuel Macron had said that Saudi Arabia should also be involved in new talks, i.e. a new contractual partner.

Like Israel, Saudi Arabia is pushing for a new Iran deal to restrict the country’s missile program. In the 2015 agreement, the United States, Russia, China, France, Great Britain and Germany only agreed with Iran that Iran would limit the amount of low-enriched uranium and that the degree of enrichment must not exceed 3.67 percent.

Iran agreed to international control of its nuclear facilities – a commitment that Tehran is still fulfilling as it gradually exceeded the enrichment limits for uranium after the US phase-out.