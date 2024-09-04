Home policy

From: Felix Durach

Press Split

The US government accuses Russia of interfering in the upcoming presidential election in November. © Montage: Pablo Martinez Monsivai/Gavriil Grigorov/dpa

The US government accuses Russia of interfering in the upcoming presidential election in November and imposes sanctions.

Washington, DC – The United States has imposed new sanctions on individuals and organizations for interfering in the upcoming US election 2024 in November. The Treasury Department and Attorney General Merrick Garland announced this on Wednesday in Washington. Representatives of the Russian state broadcaster RT are said to be among the people concerned.

According to the AFP news agency, those affected include RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan, hackers and a non-governmental organization linked to the Kremlin. The US authorities accuse them of Artificial intelligence (AI) in disinformation campaigns that were directed “against the election campaign” in the USA. The sanctions affect ten responsible persons and two organizations.

US government accuses Russia of interfering in 2024 US election – new sanctions

The Treasury Department said actors backed by the Russian state have long used a variety of tools, such as artificial intelligence, deep fakes and targeted disinformation, to undermine trust in the processes and institutions surrounding U.S. elections.

In early 2024, RT executives also began covertly recruiting unwitting American social media influencers for their influence efforts. RT used a shell company to conceal its own involvement or that of the Russian government in content aimed at influencing the American public.

Russia is also a recurring topic in the US election campaign between Donald Trump and Kamala HarrisTrump had repeatedly announced that Ukraine War within a few hours of taking office. Harris, like President Joe Biden, is on Ukraine’s side.

Influencing the US election: Sanctions against Putin’s chief propagandist Simonyan

The aim of exerting influence in various ways was also to spread Russian government propaganda in the USA and to undermine support for Ukraine, which was attacked by Russia.

Among those affected by the sanctions are RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan, as well as other members of the channel’s management team. Simoyan is considered an important propagandist for the agenda of President Vladimir PutinAs a result of the sanctions, any assets of those affected in the USA will be frozen. US citizens will be prohibited from doing business with them. International business will also usually be significantly more difficult for those affected by the sanctions. (fd with material from dpa)