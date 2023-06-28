Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

06/27/2023 – 20:38

Share



Google (Alphabet) violated its own standards by placing video ads on sites other than YouTube, according to research that raises questions about the transparency of the tech giant’s online ad business. YouTube runs ads on its own site and app, but the company also brokers to place video ads on other sites across the web through a program called Google Video Partners.

Google charges a fee, promising that the ads it places will run on high-quality sites, before the main video content on the page, with the audio turned on, and that brands will only pay for ads that aren’t skipped.

Google violates these standards about 80% of the time, according to research by Adalytics. The company accused Google of placing ads in small, muted, autoplaying videos alongside the main content of a page, on sites that do not meet Google’s monetization standards, among other violations. Adalytics compiled the data by looking at campaigns from over 1,100 brands that achieved billions of ad impressions between 2020 and 2023.

In a statement, Google said the report “makes many inaccurate statements and does not reflect how we keep advertisers safe.” The company said it has strict policies for the program that serves video ads on third-party sites, but some ad buyers who reviewed the survey say they want their money back.

Among the top brands whose Google video ad placements were not up to promised standards were Johnson & Johnson, American Express, Samsung, Sephora, Macy’s, Disney+ and The Wall Street Journal, according to Adalytics.

A Google spokesperson said the overwhelming majority of the video ads it sells are served on YouTube — not on third-party sites. Advertisers can clearly see that their ads may run on third-party sites, and how much is spent there, and can easily opt out, he said.























