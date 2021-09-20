Specialists from the United States Geological Survey (USGS, for its acronym in English), have ruled out the possibility that the eruption of a volcano on the island of La Palma, in Spain, would generate a tsunami that could reach the American coast.

“Insular volcano collapses are very rare events. If it happened (there is no imminent evidence, by the way), it would have a big local impact. The far-field ‘mega tsunami’ idea has been largely refuted.” said the body on Twitter.

The statement published by the USGS came as a response to a user of the social network who, precisely, questioned the possibility that a wave of gigantic proportions would reach the US – in recent days, the possibility of a tsunami on the coast of northeastern Brazil was also discussed.

The USGS recommended on Twitter that followers who want more information about the eruption and the possible repercussions of the phenomenon follow the accounts of the Volcanological Institute of the Canary Islands and the National Geographic Institute of Spain.

“We recommend following the @involcan and to @IGNSpain, who are monitoring the situation,” indicated the American agency.

The United States Geological Survey even classified as ‘clickbait‘, that is, it seeks the attention of readers, the news in part of the press about a possible tsunami generated by the volcano.

Some theories about a catastrophe generated by the eruption of the Spanish volcano, with a wave of 25 meters that would cross the Atlantic at high speed and crash against the entire coast of the American continent, are based on an article published in 2001.

The Volcanological Institute of the Canary Islands, however, indicated during the week that the hypothesis was previously refuted, due to the stability of the volcano, which would not run the risk of suffering the fracture alleged by the study, which would cause the tsunami.

Lava devastates homes and crops

The lava launched by the eruption of the volcano on the island of La Palma, Spain, has an average height of six meters, emitted 6,000 to 9,000 tons of sulfur oxide a day and advances at 700 meters per hour, devastating homes, crops and what but on the way.

So far, the eruption of the volcano, located in the city of El Paso, in the Canary Islands, has left no victims, but the president of the government of La Palma, Mariano Hernández Zapata, has called the situation in the region “desolate”.

“It is eating houses, infrastructure and crops that it finds on its way, up to the coast of the Aridane Valley,” explained the political leader.

Just before 24 hours of the eruption, which took place at 11:12 am (GMT), the volcano of La Palma, which is part of the Canary Islands, released 6,000 to 9,000 tons of sulfur dioxide (SO2) daily. The data are part of the first estimates released by the Volcanological Institute of the Atlantic archipelago (Involcan).

Meanwhile, more than 5,000 people have already had to leave the places where they lived, so that they could have guaranteed safety. The Spanish Army’s Military Emergency Unit deployed members and vehicles to the region.

EU satellites monitor eruption

The European Union (EU) activated on Monday the satellite system it has, to monitor the volcanic eruption in La Palma. In addition, the European Commission (EC) is already in contact with authorities in Spain to offer additional support, said Community Executive President Ursula von der Leyen.

The EU activated, at the request of the bloc’s civil defense service, the rapid mapping system of the Copernicus satellites and will use the Sentinel 2 satellite to maintain control of the situation in the region, according to information released by the European Commission.