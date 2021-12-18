The 2024 presidential election in the United States could lead to unrest and even an attempted coup, with the participation of the military. This opinion was expressed by Major Generals Paul Eaton, Antonio Taguba and Brigadier General Stephen Anderson on Friday, December 17th.

In their opinion, there are already signs of possible chaos in the mood of the soldiers of the US armed forces, they wrote in the column for The Washington Post…

Thus, the generals noticed that the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021 was attended by “an alarming number of veterans and military personnel.” Every tenth accused had an attitude towards the army. And another 124 retired military officers on behalf of Flag Officers 4 America have published a letter in support of former US President Donald Trump, who insists that his victory in the presidential race has been “stolen” from him. And there are many such examples.

The report says that in the fragmented state of the United States, some military personnel may refuse to follow the orders of President Joe Biden. Such a scenario could lead to a civil war, which in turn can be used by Washington’s opponents and attack the country.

Eaton, Taguba and Anderson are calling for immediate concrete steps to be taken to avoid such an outcome. They propose strengthening the command structure and regularly identifying and isolating “potential insurgents”. There was even a proposal to the Pentagon to “play out” the alleged coup after the elections in order to identify the vulnerabilities of potential opponents of the government.

On December 2, Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov said that the Black Lives Matter movement (BLM, “Black Lives Are Important”) is a powerful factor in the disorganization of public life in the United States. Thus, he commented on the call announced by BLM to boycott “white companies” and to fight against “white nationalist capitalism.”

On November 21, Pushkov called the calls for a revolution in the United States “a mess of empty slogans.” Thus, he reacted to the protests in the United States, which began after the acquittal of a teenager Kyle Rittenhouse in the case of a double murder in the city of Kenosha.