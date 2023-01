How did you feel about the content of this article?

Chinese army displays its modern weapons during a military parade in Beijing on January 10, 2009. | Photo: EFE/Antonio Broto

A four-star Air Force general said in a memo on Friday that he believes the US will be at war with China by 2025.

“I hope I’m wrong,” said Gen. Mike Minihan, who leads Air Mobility Command (AMC), in a memo to AMC personnel obtained by NBC News.

“My gut tells me that we will fight in 2025,” he added. “[O presidente chinês] Xi [Jinping] secured his third term and established his war council in October 2022. Taiwan’s presidential election is in 2024 and will give Xi a reason. The US presidential election is in 2024 and will offer Xi a distracted America. Xi’s team, reason and opportunity are all aligned for 2025.”

He went on to tell his team to take a bigger risk in training in preparation for a “fight in China”. Minihan also stated that, during the month of February, all personnel must “fire a magazine at a seven-meter target with the full understanding that unrepentant lethality is what matters most. Aim for the head.”

He urged those under his command to update their emergency records and contacts to “ensure they are legally ready and prepared” in March.

AMC has about 50,000 military personnel and nearly 500 planes and is responsible for transportation and resupply, according to NBC.

A Defense Department spokesman disputed Minihan’s comments, saying they “do not represent the department’s view of China.”

“The National Defense Strategy makes clear that China is the greatest challenge facing the Department of Defense and our focus remains on working alongside allies and partners to preserve a peaceful, free and open Indo-Pacific,” said the press secretary. Department of Defense Brigadier General Patrick Ryder told NBC News.

©2023 National Review. Published with permission. Original in English.