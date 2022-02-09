Corilla also told the Senate Armed Services Committee that China is expanding its power and spending in the Central Command area, including in countries the United States needs to gather intelligence on extremist activities in Afghanistan.

“The United States faces a new era of strategic competition with China and Russia that is not limited to one geographical area but extends to the (Central Command) area of ​​responsibility,” Corilla said during a committee hearing on his nomination. As the United States prioritizes competition with China, we must remain engaged in the Middle East and Central and South Asia.”

Corella, a combat veteran with extensive experience in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, was given a cordial reception by the commission and was told that his appointment was likely to be confirmed.

If he gets the job, Corella will take over as the Pentagon continues to try to shift its focus to the Indo-Pacific and confront a rising China and strengthen defenses against Russia in Europe. But Iranian-backed proxies have continued their attacks on US and allied forces across the Middle East, often hindering plans to move more forces out of the region.

Corella will replace General Frank McKenzie, who is retiring after holding the position of Central Command for three years. McKenzie oversaw a turbulent period in the region, with America’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, the dismantling of ISIS in Iraq and Syria, and mounting threats from Iran and its proxies launching more attacks against Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and ships at sea.

Kurella told the committee that after the hearing, he would move to Germany as part of US efforts to reassure allies worried about the Russian military build-up on Ukraine’s borders.

In response to a question about the possibility of repercussions in the Middle East in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, Kurella said he believed it could extend to Syria, where Russia already has a military base and forces.

“If Russia invades Ukraine, it will not hesitate to play the spoiler role in Syria as well,” said Kurella, who previously served as a deputy in Central Command.

He added that the United States does not believe that Russia wants to go to war with the United States.