The United States should do everything possible to avoid war with China. This point of view was expressed by the Chairman of the Committee of Chiefs of Staff of the US Armed Forces, General Mark Milley, in an interview with the TV channel CNN September 17.

“We should do everything possible to avoid open armed conflict with China,” he said

The general clarified that his country has already participated in two “great power wars,” meaning the First and Second World Wars, adding that such a conflict with the PRC should not happen.

Nevertheless, he believes that in the event of a “Chinese invasion of Taiwan,” Washington will be able to repel it. Milley stressed that the United States wants a “peaceful resolution” of the situation between China and Taiwan.

Earlier in the day, General Milley said the U.S. intelligence community had concluded that the Chinese balloon shot down in U.S. airspace in early February was not collecting intelligence or transmitting it to China.

A Chinese weather balloon was spotted over American territory on the night of February 3. The next day, US President Joe Biden ordered the object to be shot down.

The Pentagon, after examining the equipment on the balloon, said that it served to collect intelligence.