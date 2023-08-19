FromNail Akkoyun close

According to General Ben Hodges, the loss of the “Alligators” shows the weaknesses of Russia. Now, in addition to the USA, the federal government is also in demand.

KIEV/Moscow – Last Thursday (August 17), the Russian army suffered heavy losses when the Ukrainian military shot down two Kamov Ka-42 combat helicopters. Also known as “alligators,” helicopters are considered by military experts to be one of Russia’s capable weapons. The fact that the double strike could come within a few hours is characteristic of former US General Ben Hodges.

“For me, it’s either arrogance or inexperience, or they just haven’t learned anything,” Hodges said in an interview with the media portal Ukrlife.tv. “When I watched the video, I was amazed at how high the helicopter was in the air,” he added. “This is a death sentence for any helicopter flying in combat. At this altitude they are always switched off.”

Hodges appears to be referring to the record posted on X, formerly Twitter. The video was posted by the account OSINTtechnical, which is said to be run by an analyst at the Center for Naval Analyzes think tank. A Ukrainian soldier can also be heard cheering for the crash of the “Alligator”.

Ukrainian forces from the 47th Mechanized Brigade downed a Russian Ka-52 earlier today with a MANPADS. pic.twitter.com/khLlXgbF6H — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) August 17, 2023

Support for Ukraine: Hodges would like clear targets from the US government

In the eyes of Ben Hodges, who served as the US Army’s commanding general in Europe, the killings are just a symptom of a disease. Such incidents would not have happened if the pilot had been able to fly this “state-of-the-art, multi-million dollar” attack helicopter. Even after a year and a half of war, Russia is showing that its own military is still “very weak” despite being equipped effectively.

“They lost so many pilots, they lost so many tanks, they lost so much artillery, they keep losing generals. Their logistic system is vulnerable,” Hodges said. The constant warnings and caution must be over. “There’s so much talk about Ukraine not being allowed to do this and that” – the general finds this incomprehensible. Now would be the time to “really put pressure on Russia and not hesitate or stop,” said the 65-year-old.

The retired general did not shy away from criticizing the United States. The Biden government is not sufficiently committed to a military victory for Ukraine. “That’s the problem. If they were committed to Ukraine winning, if they said so clearly, then you would see much stronger leadership on sanctions, diplomatic pressure and providing the necessary military capability,” Hodges said.

Tanks, drones, anti-aircraft defenses: weapons for Ukraine Tanks, drones, anti-aircraft defenses: weapons for Ukraine

Taurus cruise missiles for Ukraine: “Then the Russians can no longer hold Crimea”

While the US government is now allowing its allies to deliver F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, its long delay before delivery is “an example of a lack of determination to help Ukraine win,” Ben Hodges also told the newspaper dem daily mirror.

Hodges criticized that Germany was also reluctant to decide on the delivery of Taurus cruise missiles. Should Ukraine’s counter-offensive fail, “the governments of the USA and Germany must be held responsible”. However, failure can be avoided if the two countries act decisively now. Ukraine has long been demanding that the traffic light coalition deliver Taurus cruise missiles for defense against Russia. So far, however, the government has been reluctant. There are fears that the weapons could also reach Russian territory.

Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges, then commander in chief of U.S. Land Forces in Europe, addresses a news conference in Vilnius March 1, 2017. © Mindaugas Kulbis/AP/dpa

However, Hodges argues that “the ability to carry out precision attacks over long distances” is crucial to the success of the Ukrainian army. “Then the Russians can no longer hold Crimea. It would be too dangerous for their Black Sea Fleet and Air Force to continue operating there.” Long-range precision weapons could also help accelerate the destruction of Russia’s artillery, logistics and transportation infrastructure, the former US general said. (nak/dpa)