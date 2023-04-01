Home page politics

Lucas Maier

There is constant speculation as to when or if Ukraine will triumph over Russia. The assessments differ widely here.

MOSCOW – Earlier this month (March), Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov believed that a victory for Ukraine was possible before the end of the year. “I am an optimist, I see the situation on the battlefield, I see the development of support and I really see that there is a chance to end this war with our victory this year,” Reznikov told the Picture.

The top US general Mark Milley has now in an interview with the US magazine Defense One presented a more skeptical perspective. “I don’t think this (the win – ed.) will happen any time soon this year,” Milley told the newspaper on Friday (March 31).

US General: Ukraine up to morale

In the interview he noted that Ukraine’s goal in the fight against Russia is at the moral level. In addition, the goal formulated by head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyy “to expel every Russian from the Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine” is justified.

US General: Ukraine has ‘very, very difficult military task’ © Background: Evgeniy Maloletka/dpa; Foreground: ZUMA Wire/Imago Images

It was only in November (2022) that Milley said at a press conference that the expulsion of Russian troops and the recapture of Crimea are unlikely to happen any time soon. It is a “significant” and at the same time “very, very difficult military task,” the US general recently said Defense One.

Ukraine war: Will the long-range missiles come from the US?

Milley von Defense One also asked. “At the moment we are not providing the ATACMs,” the US general said. Of course, he does not rule it out for the future. However, there are very few of these systems in place and the US must take care of its own stocks, he stressed.

Last was from the Ukraine’s armed forces confirmed for the first time that they used US “smart bombs”.. “These bombs are a little less powerful, but they are extremely accurate,” said Yuriy Ignat, the Air Force Command’s adviser on the JDAM bombs.

USA: General sees Russia failing at all levels

The military task of Ukraine is very big, as Milley made clear. After all, there would still be “several hundred thousand Russian soldiers” in Ukraine. “I’m not saying it can’t be done,” stressed the US general, adding: “I’m just saying it’s a very difficult task.”

From the military general’s point of view, Russia has already failed on an operational and strategic level. “Now they’re also failing tactically,” Milley said Defense One. It was only in February that Milley had spoken to the Financial Times said that there will probably be no winners in the Ukraine war. A “collapse of the Russian military” would be necessary for a victory in Ukraine. (Lucas Maier)