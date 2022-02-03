McKenzie, who heads the US Army Central Command (Centcom), said that the ISIS leader “killed himself with his family without a fight, at a time when we were trying to invite him to surrender and give him a chance to survive.”

He added, “Due to the explosion on the second floor, the American forces found Al-Qurashi dead on the ground outside the building,” explaining that “the digital analysis of fingerprints and DNA examination confirmed” Al-Qurashi’s identity.

The attack on Al-Qurashi’s residence lasted about two hours on Thursday night.

After the attack by the special forces, who arrived by helicopter near a camp for the displaced in the village of Atma in northwestern Syria, witnesses found a partially destroyed building and bloodstains on the ground, AFP reported.

The Pentagon said that the operation resulted in the “killing of at least three civilians,” including Al-Qurashi’s wife and two sons, who died when the ISIS leader blew himself up.